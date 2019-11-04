Gay Byrne has died at the age of 85.

Gay Byrne

The Irish broadcasting legend - who was at the helm of 'The Late Late Show' for more than three decades - passed away after an illness, his family have confirmed.

In a statement, his family said: "It is with sadness that Kathleen, Crona and Suzy wish to announce that their beloved Gay has died peacefully at home today, surrounded by his family. We wish to thank everybody for their love and support during Gay's illness. Particularly the wonderful teams in the Mater Hospital, St Francis Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society."

Tributes have flooded in for Gay, with RTÉ director general, Dee Forbes, praising him as "an exceptional broadcaster" with a "unique and ground-breaking style".

She added: "He not only defined generations, but he deftly arbitrated the growth and development of a nation. Ireland grew up under Gay Byrne, and we will never see his like again."

The Irish president Michael D Higgins also praised Gay for being "a man of great charisma, one of the most recognisable faces of Irish broadcasting".

He said: "Through his work in radio and on television he challenged Irish society, and shone a light not only on the bright but also the dark sides of Irish life."

Former footballer Paul McGrath added in a post on Twitter: "So sad to hear of the passing of Gay Byrne, a man who has always been so kind to me over my my career. Thank you for everything my friend, Rest In Peace. Love to Kathleen and all Gays family. (sic)"

Gay Byrne is survived by his wife, Kathleen, as well as his daughters Crona and Suzy.