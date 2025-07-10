Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's two-year-old son Thiago was rushed to hospital the night before his and sister Mia's Christening.

The 40-year-old former Emmerdale actress and the 34-year-old professional ballroom dancer - who met on Strictly Come Dancing - had a chaotic lead up to their offspring's joint baptism when young Thiago was taken off in an ambulance to Bolton hospital's children emergency department on Saturday (05.07.25).

Fortunately, the little one is "absolutely fine" but it was a worrying time for the family, who still managed to make it to the church on Sunday morning (06.07.25).

She shared on Instagram: "We had such a busy weekend with a big build-up and lots of organising. A family birthday tea for Mia on Friday, her party for her school friends Saturday, both Mia and Thiagos christening on Sunday and on top of that a trip to A and E with Thiago sat night."

Without stating what was wrong with Thiago, she said: "We were there until 1am Sunday morning and still somehow rocked up to church at 9.30. We were exhausted but we had the best day. He's absolutely fine! But it was a scary few hours and I wanted to say a massive thank you to Bolton hospital children's A and E department, and also the lovely paramedics who took us up there. God bless our NHS!"

Through movement, rest, and ice baths, gym bunny Gemma managed to restore the calm in her mind and body and was feeling "full of energy" come Monday (07.07.25).

She continued: "On Sunday evening when we were home after all the chaos and fun of weekend my throat started to get sore which I knew was my body communicating with me. 'You're getting run down' with that in mind I dosed up on lemon and local honey, had a bath in magnesium salts and an early night."

She concluded: "Monday morning, I did an ice bath before the nursery run, a long dog walk and then headed into the gym to move in a way that was restoring, whilst relaxing. I bounced into work Monday afternoon full of energy and feeling great again. Small simple things to help me both physically and mentally. Movement is medicine, no matter how it's done, it all helps."