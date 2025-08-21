Gemma Collins has landed a new Sky Max show.

Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby / © Navybee

In 2026, Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby will take viewers on an "unfiltered" and "intimate" trip with the reality TV star, as she enters her new chapter - marriage and motherhood.

The 44-year-old icon has been engaged to Rami Hawash, 50, for four years, and she will finally walk down the aisle in 2026 after having to postpone their wedding in 2023 to focus on other priorities.

Gemma is stepmum to Rami's seven-year-old son Tristan, but she is hoping to have a much longed-for baby of her own through IVF.

She said: "This really is the most important year of my life, and for the first time people will get to see the Gemma behind the GC.

"Over the next year I will be planning my wedding and beginning the steps into starting a family."

Gemma is no stranger to being in front of the cameras, as she starred in the hit ITV reality show The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE), from 2011 until 2014.

However, the star - who briefly returned to TOWIE in 2019 - now feels ready to share the "real raw me" in the eight-parter, Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby.

She added: "I’ve always felt natural in front of the cameras, but now I want to let the world see the real raw me sharing the most intimate and personal times in my life.

"I feel ready to truly open up, not just about the present, but about my past and everything I’ve been through to become the woman I am today.

"I feel truly blessed and excited for everyone to come with me on this new chapter of my life."

The Navybee-produced show also joins Gemma behind the scenes of her daily life for the next year, from glamourous events to quiet moments at home.

She will also open up for the first time on how her past has shaped the woman she has become, the highs and lows of love, commitment, and the strength it takes to keep going under public scrutiny.

Demi Doyle, Creative Director, Navybee (part of Banijay UK), said: "Over the years I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Gemma beyond the headlines and the glamour, and I’ve come to love her for her honesty, humour and heart.

"This brand new series will capture her at her most real and most vulnerable, as she steps into the biggest chapter of her life yet.

"We couldn’t be more excited to share this journey with her.”

As well as Sky Max, Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby will also be on streaming service NOW in 2026.

Shirley Jones, Commissioning Editor, Sky, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Gemma on such an intimate and emotional journey.

"Audiences know her for her humour and sparkling personality, but this show will reveal a more personal side as she plans her wedding and embarks on the journey to start a family.

"It promises to be compelling, relatable, heartfelt, surprising, and of course, full of Gemma’s inimitable energy."