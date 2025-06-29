Gemma Collins has called in the police after "rat poison" was sent to her home.

Gemma Collins calls in police after rat poison sent to her home

The 44-year-old reality TV star was left shaken after the package, which also contained a note, was delivered to the house she lives in with businessman fiancé Rami Hawesh.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “The latest delivery was really scary for Gemma and she was genuinely terrified.

“It was delivered by the postman, but it had no postage stamp on it.

“Gemma was worried because it contained rat poison, especially as she has animals at her home.”

Gemma had previously been dealing with the police after receiving a hate latter, which used “menacing language”.

The insider added: “She was already liaising with police over her earlier hate letter.

"It was from a man who expressed his extreme dislike for her and used menacing language.

“The police have been fantastic and have some new leads. Gemma’s trying not to let it get to her and is doing her best to focus on summer projects.”

The worried star has increased security at her home with 24-hour guard dog patrols.

Gemma revealed on the Mail’s Everything I Know About Me podcast in May that she has had several stalkers over the years.

She said: “No one would believe the bloody c*** I've had to deal with. I've had a woman stalker that wrote me a letter in white gloves and wanted to kill me.

“You know, people would wish me dead. I'd get all sorts turn up at the shop. Weird. People are weird. And that's why in a way I came away from my shop in the end.”