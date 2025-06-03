Gemma Collins is considering a low-key wedding.

Gemma Collins is contemplating a low-key wedding ceremony with her partner Rami Hawash

The 44-year-old reality TV star and businessman Rami Hawash got engaged for the third time on Valentine's Day 2024 during a romantic getaway to the Maldives - having previously postponed their wedding in 2023 to focus on other priorities - and explained that the pair are planning a more intimate ceremony after Rami's father sadly passed away last year.

In an interview with Closer magazine, the former star of 'The Only Way Is Essex' said: "The more this has gone on, we kind of just want to do a wedding for us. Because with these showbiz weddings, it all becomes about other people."

Despite the pair being forced to postpone their wedding day again, Gemma is adamant she will say "I do" to Rami in 2026.

She said: "We're definitely getting married. Definitely, definitely doing it."

Gemma and Rami, 50, met in 2011, and they got engaged in 2013 before breaking off the engagement just weeks later.

However, they reignited their romance during the COVID-19 lockdown after Gemma broke up with her 'The Only Way is Essex' ('TOWIE') co-star James 'Arg' Argent, 37, in 2020.

She and Rami got engaged for a second time in 2021, and the lovers' relationship has been strong ever since.

Gemma said: "We're really happy. Everything's just aligned."

The GC - Gemma's alter-ego which was created by TV personality Sam Faiers, 34, during the third series of the ITV reality show - shot to fame when she joined 'TOWIE' in 2011, but she quit the show in 2014.

The programme is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year and Gemma has revealed she has been asked back and wants to do it - but her agent is less keen.

She explained: "They've asked me back. My agent's saying no, but I do want to do it.

"It'll be fun."

Gemma has battled with her weight for years, but after she shed two stone after doctors approved her for the weight-loss jab Mounjaro last November, she hopes to have a baby with Rami in 2026.

Gemma - who is a stepmum to Rami's six-year-old son Tristan - recently told The Sun newspaper: "I want to have a baby. I truly believe that once my weight goes, I’ll fall pregnant.

"That’s my hope. I want a baby… And I truly believe I'll have twins...

"I can’t believe I’ve finally found something that works. I’ve lost nearly two stone already and it’s been completely effortless - I don’t even want to eat anymore!"