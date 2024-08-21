Gemma Collins would need "the Sharon Osbourne treatment" to ever return to 'Big Brother'.

The 43-year-old reality TV star appeared on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2016 before appearing on the civilian version the following year as part of a shopping task, but it would take millions of pounds to get her to appear on the new ITV revival.

She told Closer magazine: "I'd need about £5 million and the Sharon Osbourne treatment. I think she did it beautifully.

"She got up when she wanted to get up, came out with her hair and makeup done, and her outfit put together."

As well as a reportedly huge payday, Sharon was the show's first ever celebrity lodger, meaning she had a limited stay in the house, and even slept in her own room while being immune from nominations.

The GC - who rose to fame on 'The Only Way Is Essex' - revealed she is "ready" to return to the world of reality TV after needing "a bit of a break" from living life for the cameras.

She explained: "I had a bit of a rest from it all, because I was living a reality life, not a real life.

"I had to have a bit of a break to let my own life flow. In reality TV, there's got to be something new every day. I've had that time now and I'm ready to come back."

Through her time in the public eye, Gemma has learned to "set boundaries" between what everyone else sees, and her true self.

She said: "It's always important to set boundaries. People will always take liberties with you, and if you do put a boundary in place, you're seen as a diva.

"But I've always stood my ground. People know where they are with me. You've just got to be really strong in this industry.

"I'm tough in showbiz, but behind closed doors... God, I've only got to look at my dog and I melt. I'm very different when I'm not working."