Gemma Collins wants a role in 'Coronation Street'.

The 43-year-old reality star thinks it would be "amazing" to star in the soap and hopes her new friend Claire Sweeney could put in a good word for her.

She told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: “It would be amazing to be on a soap one day. I’d love to be in Corrie. I recently met Claire Sweeney and I think she’s hilarious, so I could go on the cobbles with her.”

And Gemma would be happy shedding her usual glamorous image if the part was right.

She said: “I’d like to play a character that’s memorable. I want to play someone people wouldn’t expect… a character who’s very different to what people think I’d be.

“Maybe I could be someone who is sleeping rough on the streets… someone who is covered in cuts and bruises.”

But the former car saleswoman isn't limiting her dreams to 'Coronation Street' as she also thinks she could give the 'EastEnders' cast "a run for their money".

She said: "I never say never, hun!

"If the right role came along, I’d absolutely consider it. I love bringing a bit of glamour and fun wherever I go. So, who knows? Maybe one day I’ll be strutting down Albert Square, giving everyone a run for their money."

Although she has starred in a string of reality competitions since finding fame on 'The Only Way is Essex', Gemma insisted she is more "selective" over the work she accepts these days, but she has no regrets about her previous choices.

She said: "Let’s just say I’m quite selective these days. I’ve learned to trust my gut. If something doesn’t feel right, I’ll pass. Life’s too short to say yes to things that don’t light you up. No major regrets though - every experience has taught me something."