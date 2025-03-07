Gemma Collins hopes to have a baby next year after weight-loss jabs changed her life.

Gemma Collins believes she will have twins

The 44-year-old reality star - who is engaged to Rami Hawash - has battled with her size for years but has already shed two stone since doctors approved her for Mounjaro in November and she's hopeful of finally making her dreams of a family come true as a result.

She told The Sun newspaper: “I want to have a baby. I truly believe that once my weight goes, I’ll fall pregnant.

"That’s my hope. I want a baby… And I truly believe I'll have twins...

“I can’t believe I’ve finally found something that works. I’ve lost nearly two stone already and it’s been completely effortless - I don’t even want to eat anymore!

The 'TOWIE' star, who weighed over 23 stone at her heaviest and struggled to turn over in bed, recalled how she has "struggled" with "toxic" methods of trying to lose weight over the years.

She said: “I’ve struggled for many, many years to lose weight... All my life... I tried everything.”

“I can remember at school taking a tablet called Reductil.

“I’ve saved money being on Mounjaro, probably £1,500 a month on the weekly shop. My life doesn't revolve around food any more.

“I was starving before, I would be suicidal on diets. That awful feeling of… ‘Have I got to spend the rest of my life in this toxic dieting chain?’

“I know that depression, upset and desperation. I've been weighing food portions and eating two boiled eggs a day for years.

"I don't have that any more. No one understands unless they've been there too, but I'm excited for my future now.

“This is a revolutionary, life-changing drug for someone who has struggled with weight their whole life.

“There's all this pressure people don't realise. A weight problem clouds your whole life.”

Gemma even secretly had a gastric balloon fitted but it left her feeling so unwell, she feared she was "going to die".

She said: "I felt so pressurised to lose weight and I was constantly being bullied by trolls. I had it put in, it’s like a canister and then once it's in, they expand it.

"It was scary. I should never have done it... I thought I was going to die. I could not get out of bed.

"The pain in my stomach... because it was like a foreign body in my belly.

"I couldn't even drink water. I’ll never forget that feeling of needing to drink and I couldn't - it was making me violently sick.

"I rang the hospital saying, ‘I need this out now because otherwise I will die.'”