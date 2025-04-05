Gemma Collins and Jedward turned down CBB

Gemma Collins and Jedward reportedly turned down six-figure offers to return to 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

Show bosses were said to be keen on bringing back the popular former contestants but singers Jedward, 33, and reality TV star Gemma, 44, all rejected the offers.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Gemma Collins and Jedward were both offered deals reaching into six figures.

"They both love attention and the show but felt like it would be a step backwards.”

Harry Clark, the 2024 winner of 'The Traitors', also reportedly turned down the show.

Meanwhile, Mickey Rourke reportedly scored a massive payday for his upcoming appearance on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

The 72-year-old actor, best known for his roles in 'The Wrestler' and '9 1/2 Weeks', was the final contestant to sign on for the ITV reality series, which premieres on 7 April and runs until 25 April.

Sources claim Mickey, whose net worth is estimated at £3.8 million ($5m), will be paid a six-figure sum to join the show alongside JoJo Siwa, 20, Chesney Hawkes, 52, and Patsy Palmer, 51.

However, concerns have been raised that the Hollywood star could leave the show early, causing potential issues for producers.

A source told MailOnline.com: “The last time he was really big was during 'The Wrestler', and he, like everyone else, needs to pay some bills.

“So doing the show is a no-brainer. He’s a producer’s dream because he has loads of stories, is a loose cannon, and is considered a huge get.”

They added: “Producers always hope for the train-wreck, but being a revelation works as well. If we see a new side of Mickey, that could work. The worst-case scenario would be if he left early. When he did 'The Masked Singer' a few years ago, he eliminated himself.”

Mickey will reportedly appear on 'Big Brother' alongside 'Love Island' star Chris Hughes, 31, Olympian Daley Thompson, 65, 'Coronation Street' actor Jack P Shepherd, 36, politician Sir Michael Fabricant, 73, and 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' winner Danny Beard, 31.