Gemma Collins wants to foster a child

The 43-year-old reality star - who is engaged to Rami Hawash and is stepmother to his six-year-old Tristan - has been inspired to look into taking in a child living in care because her own mother Joan Collins, 80, was adopted in her youth.

Speaking on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain' on Friday (04.10.24), she said: "There's a lot of love I can give. I always make a good dinner!

"I saw [mum's] adoption papers and it was so sweet, they'd put on there like 'You need to sew her clothes'.

Latest statistics have shown that 12,500 foster carers are needed within England and Wales, and the cost-of-living crisis has meant that the amount of children in need of a home in the UK has risen by 14 percent in recent times.

The 'TOWIE' legend reminded viewers that there are "so many rooms that are spare in London and across the UK" as made her please for children within the country.

Gemma has previously opened up about her fertility struggles having endured three miscarriages, and a battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in recent years.

Meanwhile, the former 'Diva Forever' star recently made an appearance on the BBC's genealogy show 'Who Do You Think You Are?' and discovered a long-lost cousin, who she is set to reunite with for dinner over the coming weekend.

Urging viewers to remember the simple things in life, Gemma said: "[Mum] remembered a cousin and we went on to find her, and she's coming round this weekend for a curry. That is the wholesome values that so many people forget in today's society, rushing around, this urgency culture."

The former 'Dancing on Ice' contestant told the programme that finding her own family had made her feel "more complete" and she hopes to give that feeling back to a child in need.