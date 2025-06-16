Gemma Collins thinks Chris Hughes should move to the United States to be with his partner JoJo Siwa.

The smitten couple sparked a relationship when they appeared on ITV's Celebrity Big Brother in April, with JoJo recently confirming to The Guardian newspaper that their romance is not "platonic anymore".

As JoJo, 22, lives in Los Angeles, California, and Chris, 32, lives in Surrey, Gemma would love to see the pair live permanently in the US so they are always together.

The 44-year-old reality TV star exclusively told BANG Showbiz on behalf of Paddy Power: "Chris should go to America.

"If he loves her, why not?"

Gemma loved the 2024 series of Celebrity Big Brother, and she is so pleased JoJo and Chris found love.

The former The Only Way Is Essex icon said: "I'm all about love and romance.

"So if someone's in love and they're happy, then I'm cheering from the top of the sidelines.

"I don't cast any judgement. It's horses for courses, and if that's how she feels, then that's how she feels, and I admire her for being brave and just doing what she thought was right for her."

A leaked video revealed Gemma has her eyes set on being given a Damehood from King Charles while she was on the set of a Paddy Power campaign for Ascot Ladies’ Day.

Gemma - who confirmed she meant every word about wanting to become a dame - would use her title to make sure all public spaces are pumped with "a beautiful perfume".

The I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2014 campmate said: "I become a dame, I would make sure that everywhere we go, it smells of beautiful perfume.

"I feel like the whole world needs to smell of beautiful scents. I go so many places, and I'm like, 'Oh, it smells here. I don't like it.'

"So one, I'd make sure we had permanent, beautiful perfume pumping through trains, air cons, everywhere."

But the showbiz queen would also use her title to encourage people to feel confident about themselves.

She said: "I would teach people, especially the youngsters, about self-esteem and to work hard and dream big, because you've got to work hard in life.

"And I would teach them all that you can still be fabulous but ultimately, you've got to have tenacity."

