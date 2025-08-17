Gemma Collins is getting married next year on the advice of her astrologer.

The 44-year-old reality star has been engaged to Rami Hawash for four years and will finally walk down the aisle in 2016 after looking for signs in the stars.

She told the Mirror: "Absolutely it will be 2026. I spoke to my astrologer and that is the year to get married."

However, Gemma admitted she has done very little to plan her wedding, which won't be a low-key affair, and hasn't even settled on a location as yet.

Discussing wedding planning, she said: "It’s going really well but, if I’m honest, I haven’t actually done anything about it yet because I’ve had just the craziest of times recently. It’s been nonstop. But I’m sure Jedward are gonna get up and sing. I’ve not decided where it’s gonna be.

"I mean, after Jeff Bezos’ wedding, I’ve sure as hell got to try and top that one, haven’t I? I had my friend DJ Fat Tony’s wedding this year and that was just so beautiful, it was just so right.

"They obviously put a lot of planning into it, but their day was beautiful. I am very last minute so, knowing me, I’ll probably decide two weeks before."

But Gemma does know she would like a "mythical" theme and to potentially exchange vows in a woodland.

She said: “I’d like it very mythical, actually. I’d like fairies. I’m obsessed with Maleficent , you know the movie? So I’d like a woodland setting, I think. Very like boho but magical."

The Only Way is Essex star admitted her summer hasn't been as glamorous as people may expect because she's been busy looking after Rami's seven-year-old son Tristan.

She said: "I've been a busy stepmum because, obviously, I’ve got Tristan now.

"I don’t share him too much on socials, because I respect his privacy but we’ve had him, so that’s been lovely. We’ve been just doing normal, kiddy-friendly things. I spent more time in Jump Street [children’s trampoline park] than I’ve had hot dinners. I’ve been on the PlayStation – you name it, I’ve been doing it: parks, doggy walks.

"I wish I could say to you, I’m sat in Mykonos drinking a Piña Colada, but I’m not. I have been busy doing stepmother duties but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’ve loved it."