Ray Winstone has taken up gardening

The 68-year-old actor – who stars in Guy Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentlemen - spends several months of the year at his villa in Sicily with his wife Elaine and during his downtime he has taken up gardening and started growing his own fruit and nuts and he admits he finds it very therapeutic.

Speaking on the Things We Like podcast, he said: “My interest now is the land. I’m lucky enough to have a bit of land out here and I grow olives and I grow almonds, purely for myself, I don’t sell it. It’s for me and the family, it’s kind of a passion just walking around the land, sitting down of an evening. I’ve got a big old mountain dog who comes and visits me and has a walk with me. It’s incredible. You’re watching eagles fly about. I sound a little bit poncey but you’re kind of getting in touch with nature again.

“I’m a kid who comes from a concrete city. All of a sudden I’m in love with the countryside again.”

Ray - who is best known for his hardman roles in films such as Scum and The Departed - loves being in Italy and although he is famous he will never stop living a regular life and is happy to accept that he will be recognised at his holiday home and where he lives in England.

He said: “The more you walk outside your house and you walk in the place that you live people take no notice of you, it’s over, it’s done, you’re just part of a community, or part of the place you live in.

“If you’re gonna live somewhere, you want to live, you don’t want to be a prisoner in the place that you live. I wouldn’t want to live that way, be a prisoner where you live.

“I lead my life that I don’t want to be away from the people that I’ve known all my life and I don’t want to be away from the places that I go. I go there because I want to go there. I don’t want anyone to stop me going there, it’s only a matter of manners and saying hello. After 10 minutes people leave you alone.”