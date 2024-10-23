Geoff Capes has died aged 75.

Geoff Capes has died aged 75

The two-time world's strongest man - who was the UK shot put champion on three occasions - passed away on Wednesday (23.10.24).

His family said in a statement: "The family of Geoffrey Capes would like to announce his sad passing today, 23rd October.

"Britain's finest shot putter and twice world's strongest man."

Capes enjoyed a hugely successful career as an athlete, twice winning shot-put gold at the Commonwealth Games and the European Indoor Championships.

He also competed in three Olympic Games, with his best performance being a fifth-place finish at the 1980 Games in Moscow.

British Athletics said in a statement: "British Athletics are saddened to hear the news of former British shot putter, Geoff Capes’ passing. Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this time."

Capes actually became a household name after his athletics career finished, when he appeared on the hit TV show 'Superstars'.

The programme saw elite athletes from a variety of sports compete against each other in different events.

At the peak of its popularity, the show attracted a TV audience of around ten million people.

Capes also competed in the World’s Strongest Man competition, winning the coveted accolade in 1983 and 1985.

Katharine Merry, the former British Olympian, has already paid a glowing tribute to Capes on social media.

The 50-year-old former sprinter - who won a medal at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 - wrote on X: "So sad to hear the news that Geoff Capes passed away this morning in Lincoln aged 75.

"A shot put gold medalist and World’s Strongest man on more than one occasion.

"A real household name ..

"RIP Geoff … (sic)"