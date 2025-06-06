Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan-Blyth feared going to bed after giving birth.

The 32-year-old star of the MTV reality show has a son called Alpha-Jax, two, with her husband Jacob Blyth, and she was scared about getting to sleep because "the baby blues" made her not want to feel alone.

Speaking on her and BBC Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges' new CBeebies Parenting Helpline podcast, Holly revealed: "I wish somebody had warned me about the baby blues, because oh my God, that hormone drop once I got home from hospital, I was crying for no reason.

"I didn’t realise I was going to feel all those emotions. It would get to 6pm, 7pm and I just burst into tears because I was scared of going to bed, I didn’t want to be alone.

"It was very strange, but thankfully that passed after a week or so. But nobody warned me about that. I wish somebody had spoken to me about that because that wasn’t fun."

Holly admitted she had to constantly check Alpha-Jax's breathing and heart rate after she scared herself by reading stories about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) - an unexplained death of a child under the age of one.

She said: "I worried about febrile seizures and all of these things you didn’t really know about before you had social media.

"It’s great to get advice but it can be really bad for being able to see a lot of negative things.

"It feels like SIDS is a really common thing and I was absolutely terrified. Thinking that one day a baby might just stop breathing is terrifying to me. I even had an Owlet sock for the first year of his life that tracked his breathing and oxygen and heart rate because I am an anxious person."

Holly struggled with Alpha-Jax's "high temperament", and it has taken her two years to get into the "swing" of motherhood.

She explained: "I’ve got a very high temperament child, and I’ve made no secret that it has been a difficult journey with him from being around four months old.

"I’m getting to the point now where we’re two years in and I feel like I am finally in the swing of motherhood, but it has taken me a long time to get there and be comfortable with it, it just turns your whole life completely upside down."