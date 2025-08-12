George Clarke will compete on Strictly Come Dancing 2025

George Clarke to compete on Strictly Come Dancing

The YouTuber and podcaster is the sixth celebrity contestant announced for this year’s Strictly, which returns to BBC One this September.

George - also known as George Clarkey - is a British YouTuber, podcaster and social media star.

He began experimenting with video content as a teenager, and now has millions of followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

He also co-hosts The Useless Hotline Podcast.

Speaking about joining the show, George said: "Never thought I’d say this… but I’m doing Strictly! Honestly, I’ve got no idea what I’m doing but I’m excited to get stuck in … and potentially fall over a fair bit.”

The news was revealed on BBC Radio 1’s Going Home Drivetime Show on Tuesday (12.08.25).

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal - who has played Suki Kaur Panesar on the soap since 2019 - became the fifth celebrity unveiled for the upcoming series of the Latin and ballroom competition.

She said in a statement: "Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen.

"Working on EastEnders and being a part of Strictly Come Dancing is the stuff that dreams are made of.

"I’m far too excited to put into words how I feel but I’m incredibly excited at the prospect of dancing across the ballroom!”

Balvinder - who will still be seen on Albert Square during her Strictly stint - admitted while she has "dabbled" in dancing, she isn't sure if she'll actually be "any good".

She said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain: "I can’t stop butterflies. Every time I think about it, they just go, so, yeah.

"I dabbled a little bit. I did ballroom and Latin as a kind of hobby, and I really love it. And I think when you’ve got a passion for something, you’re naturally kind of inclined to enjoy it.

"So, I’ll definitely enjoy it. I don’t know if I’ll be any good!"

Former Love Island star Dani Dyer, retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Doctor Who legend Alex Kingston and Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - also known as Nitro from Gladiators - were previously announced.