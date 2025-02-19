Georgia Harrison is in the "best place she has ever been" following her revenge porn ordeal.

The 30-year-old reality star previously dated 'Celebrity Big Brother' winner Stephen Bear but he was jailed in March 2023 after he was found guilty of sharing a private video of them having sex, and as she explores the wider issue with her ITV documentary 'Porn, Power and Profit' admitted that her new boyfriend made her "so much stronger" than she was before.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she told stand-in host Christine Lampard: "I'm genuinely in the best place I have ever been, last night I watched the show with my mum, my friends, and my boyfriend.

"He has just been so supportive throughout and it can't be an easy thing for him to witness as well, so it's quite a hard watch but he just makes me so much stronger and so much of a better version of myself."

The former 'Love Island' star - whose ex-boyfriend was released in January 2024 after serving half of his 21-month sentence - also explained that she has had "so many" messages from members of the public who have also fallen victim to the same crime and she urged them to seek professional help to deal with the "emotional turmoil" but reminded them that they are never to blame.

She said: "So many people come forward to me. Two or three a day are saying they've had to experience the same thing. I now have a lot. They don't know what do do, they don't know whether to go to the police, they don't know whether to go to the school because they don't want to make it worse for their kids.

"But I'll always suggest reaching out to the helpline because they are amazing. They will do everything they can to try to stop the footage spreading, to try and get rid of it immediately.

"I really do suggest counseling because when something like this happens to you, it causes such emotional turmoil on you and it's important to face that.

"Talk it through, get some understanding that you have nothing to be ashamed off and it's not your fault."