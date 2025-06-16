Georgia Harrison feels "honoured" to receive an MBE.

The 30-year-old TV star has been recognised for her efforts to tackle violence against women and girls - but Georgia never expected to receive an MBE for her work.

The reality TV star told the BBC: "It's definitely not something I anticipated and it feels nice to have my work recognised because with campaigning sometimes you feel like a lot goes unnoticed."

Georgia first found fame on shows such as Love Island and The Only Way is Essex.

However, in 2023, she fronted a documentary called Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear that explored her relationship with Stephen Bear, the reality star who was jailed for 21 months after uploading sexual footage of himself and Georgia to OnlyFans filmed without her consent.

Georgia - who worked with the government on the Online Safety Act in 2023 - now feels a "responsibility to help" other young women.

She shared: "I'd be scared to have a teenager right now, being completely honest, I really would be terrified.

"We've seen with the rise of Andrew Tate and some men thinking the thing to do with women is to mistreat them and think they can do what they want with them."

Georgia has recently being teaching schoolchildren about the dangers of social media.

The TV star hopes that young women can learn lessons from her own experiences.

She said: "I'd like to think by the time my child gets to the age where consent becomes an issue, things are going to be a lot better, because we are doing something to educate around consent and that's something that's never really been done before in this generation."

Georgia has recently been working with the Women and Equalities Committee to improve timescales for women who wish to report a crime.

The Celebrity Ex on the Beach star explained: "It took me about four months to even realise a crime had been committed to me when it happened so its scary to think, had I been notified a few months later, I may not have had the right to justice.

"It should be a lot easier for women out there."