Georgia May Foote has had a "nightmare" finding acting work.

Georgia May Foote has opened up about her struggles

The 34-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Katy Armstrong on Coronation Street between 2010 and 2015 - admits that she's endured the "quietest" period of her career in recent years.

During an appearance on the Sausage On A Fork podcast, the actress shared: "I came back [to the UK from filming in Serbia] in the December of 2020 and I just realised, 'Oh my God, there's no work.'

"Everything that got stopped filming in the UK then got put on a back burner, and then there was a backlog of what was about to start filming. Then everything behind that took four years to come out, then we had the writers' strikes.

"It's just been a nightmare. And that's why this has been the quietest I've ever been in my life. I think a lot of actors around the world will say the exact time."

Georgia previously opened a nail salon business in a bid to earn extra money. However, she suffered a devastating blow in June, when the business burned down, and she subsequently started a crowdfunding page in order to revive the company.

She said: "Within two hours the whole building was alight, and the whole thing burnt down. We weren't allowed back in there and nothing has been salvaged.

"Four years' worth of products and stock and everything. We can't get back to work without that stuff. It's thousands of pounds of stuff. You can't just go and buy it.

"I did start a fundraiser to raise some money for these ladies to help us get back on our feet and build our stock back up again that we've lost."

Georgia also revealed that she still has "jobs coming in".

The soap star - who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2015 - said: "It's passed the £12,000 mark. I'm really happy. It makes me really emotional to speak about it. I just know it's a lot of women's only income. I'm lucky that I still do my voiceovers and I do have jobs coming in.

"But, at the same time, I lost a lot of money in that fire."