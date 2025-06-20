Georgia May Foote's beauty business has gone up in smoke after she lost all her stock and equipment in a fire.

Georgia May Foote has lost her beauty business in a fire

The former Coronation Street star, 34, has been working as a nail technician for the last four years and she's revealed her business has been devastated by a blaze at a storage unit in Middleton, Greater Manchester and she's appealing for help on behalf of others who have lost their livelihoods.

In a post on Instagram, she explained: "Now as some of you may know I’ve been a nail technician now for the past four years alongside my acting.

"Unfortunately my beautiful little studio was affected by a huge fire within the storage world unit in Middleton last night.

"Not only has my business burnt down, but so has many other peoples. Along with peoples most loved possessions. My heart goes out to them all."

She added: "Even though as beauticians we can move into a new space, our stock and tools, which we spend years collecting have all gone. We can no longer work.

"My friends and fellow beauticians have to literally start again. With no way of even making the money to buy these tools. Some of them have children.

"I am asking if you could please help us all by just giving a little towards helping my friends rebuild their businesses. We would be eternally grateful.

"Fire is the most devastating thing. Thousands of pounds of stock has gone in seconds."

Georgia added a link to a crowdfunder campaign which is raising money to help those affected by the fire.

A statement posted on the Justgiving.com page reads: "We're a group of 11 small business owners who have lost everything in the devastating fire at Storage World.

"Overnight, our livelihoods, tools, stock, and years of hard work were reduced to ashes. What we had built up over time is now completely gone - and for many of us, starting again from scratch feels overwhelming without support.

"We are now fundraising to raise £10,000 to help us begin the long journey of rebuilding our businesses. Every penny will go directly towards replacing essential equipment, materials, and supplies that we urgently need to get back on our feet.

"This has been a heartbreaking time, but we are determined not to give up. Your support - whether through donations or simply by sharing this page - means the world to us. Together, we can recover, rebuild, and return stronger.

"Thank you so much for your kindness and help."

On Friday (20.06.25), the page had raised more than half of its £10,000 goal.