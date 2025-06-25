Georgia Tennant needed to convince husband David Tennant to join the cast of Rivals.

Georgia Tennant convinced David to sign on for Rivals

The 40-year-old actress has admitted while she is a huge fan of Jilly Cooper's novels, her husband had never read them before agreeing to join the Disney+ series as Lord Baddingham.

His wife told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "David did need persuasion because he'd not read a Jilly Cooper book.

"But I said, 'You have to do this,' and so he kind of thought, 'Well, she's never said this in 17 years. I should probably listen to her.' "

Georgia admitted she wouldn't need any convincing to join the show.

She quipped: "I mean, I cannot believe they've not asked me.

"I've been lucky enough to start doing her audio books, which sort of means I've played every character."

As well as Rivals, Georgia also revealed another show she's been snubbed by in the past.

She said: "I have been asked to do some of those [competition] shows before. I haven't been asked to do Taskmaster. Yeah, Come on, Alex [Horne]!

"I got asked to do a cooking one, but it required me to be good at cooking. I don't even think it was for charity. So I couldn't find any reason why I would be doing it.

"It was just an opportunity to humiliate myself. I don't think I need any more of that."

Despite not joining Taskmaster, Georgia - who ruled out the likes of Strictly Come Dancing or any shows that require her to "learn a sort of skill" - has worked with Alex on his The Horne Section show on Channel 4 as TV executive Ash.

She teased: "You always try to find the thing that you can relate to in a character and the sense that she really has no idea what she's doing and very much suffers from imposter syndrome, is something I can relate to.

"I decided to play her like a sort of 14-year-old Mean Girl, because either they are crippled by insecurity or have the sort of breathtaking confidence they have not earned."