Georgia Toffolo reveals why she hasn't taken her husband's surname following wedding

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star and the Brewdog founder eloped to north east Scotland in March to marry in a church in the coastal village of Gardenstown, and the happy couple then celebrated on a fishing boat.

Toff, as she is affectionately known by fans, hasn't taken James' surname following the nuptials, because she feels her own moniker is a "big part of [her] identity".

When asked in an Instagram Q+A if she had taken Watt as her surname, she told fans: "I love that someone's asked this question.

"So, to answer directly no I haven't, but I wonder whether my feelings on that might change as the time goes on. I don't know.

"I'm sort of in two minds about the whole thing. I think my surname is such a big part of my identity, it literally is my name, as most people know me."

However, the former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' winner is planning for her and James' children to take his surname, if they have any.

And the star admits it might be "a bit weird" if her children had a different surname to her.

She said: "So I feel quite wedded to it, but at the same time I'm quite traditional and you know if we have children one day they will 100 per cent have James' surname, so it would be a bit weird if I don't."

But for the time being, Toff is sticking with Toffolo, partly because she "can't be bothered with the admin" of changing surnames, which would involve her applying for a new passport and driving licence as well as changing her bank details and informing her local council.

She said: "But for now from a work perspective and how I perceive myself, like Toff is a really big part of me, and to be really frank I can't be bothered with the admin."