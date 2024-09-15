Georgia Toffolo wants an engagement ring for her 30th birthday.

Georgia Toffolo's engagement wish

The former 'Made In Chelsea' star reaches the milestone age next month and is hoping her boyfriend, BrewDog co-founder James Watt, 42, will surprise her with a diamond ring and a proposal.

She told MailOnline: "I always want jewellery – a lovely piece of jewellery would be nice. Darling, I am always in the market for a diamond ring.

"'It would be the ultimate 30th birthday present. You never know, I can hope and pray and I was praying yesterday so hopefully it's not too far off."

Meanwhile, Georgia - also known as Toff - recently admitted her TV career has been a complete "surprise" to her.

While she shot to fame in 2014 when she became a cast member on reality series 'Made in Chelsea', Georgia now regularly features on the small screen with presenting roles on shows like 'This Morning' but admitted she had initially planned to take a different route entirely.

She told Metro newspaper's Sixty Seconds column: "My whole career has been very unexpected. I thought I was going to train to be a solicitor and then I wanted to be a barrister. So this has really taken me by surprise. I think the highlight for me has got to be my books."

The 'Meet Me...' author now has more than one million followers on Instagram and described the platform as a "real responsibility" as she described "going out of [her] way" to have open and honest conversations with followers.

She said: "It's a real responsibility. I go out of my way to have conversations on there that are real and honest. Social media for me has been a gift but for some, it can take a toll. I'm big on talking about skin positivity because I've struggled for 15 years with quite severe acne."

In 2017, she took part in and won that year's edition of 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' and said that she has only watched the most recent series on and off because she becomes "envious" of the celebrities in camp.

She said: "I dipped in and out as it's really weird when you watch it because you're slightly envious you're not there. It was the best thing I've ever done. What I would give to have that calm solitude again - three and a half weeks with no phone or contact with anyone. I love proving to everyone that I'm stronger than I look and different to what they perceive."