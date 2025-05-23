Dianne Buswell still gets "butterflies" on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Dianne Buswell won Strictly Come Dancing with Chris McCausland last year

The 36-year-old dancer returns to the BBC show this year as defending champion after winning the competition with comedian Chris McCausland in 2024 and admits that the sequins have lost none of their appeal to her.

Dianne told Heat: "This will be my ninth year and I still love it. I get butterflies every time I go back. It's like going back for a new year at school, except I feel like I'm still in primary school.

"While I still have that feeling, it would be a shame to say I didn't want to do it anymore. I always said if that feeling ever changed, it would only be right to step aside and let someone else have a turn to feel that."

Dianne was given a smaller replica of the Glitterball Trophy after her victory and revealed that she keeps the prize in her office as a source of "inspiration".

The Australian dancer said: "I keep mine in my office. When I'm working on something difficult, it gives me a boost of energy and inspiration. It reminds me that if you keep going long and hard enough, it might result in something very magical."

Dianne said that her victory with Chris - who was the first blind contestant to compete on the Saturday night favourite – was particularly sweet as she had reached the final twice previously without winning.

She said: "I was so used to clapping for someone else, it felt quite surreal. It was a special moment. I'm so glad I got the chance to do that with Chris."

Dianne started dating her boyfriend, YouTuber Joe Sugg, after the pair were partners on 'Strictly' in 2018 and revealed that they still sometimes dance together.

The star said: "It does happen! Joe loves ballroom. He's very old school, so he'll start doing a waltz with me. I love it, because he tries to lead me and he's still very good.

"He goes into proper 'Strictly' mode – he instantly puts his head up to the left and his arms go really high. He's probably got better posture than me."

Dianne and Joe have been together for seven years now and the dancer explained that neither of them takes life too seriously.

Asked for the secret to their relationship, she said: "Having fun. Both of us don't take ourselves overly seriously. Having a laugh with each other keeps things fresh and happy. That's key in our relationship, for sure."