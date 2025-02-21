A ghost caused "chaos" on 'First Dates' by

Ghost 'causes chaos' on First Dates after gate-crashing his ex-wife Brocarde's date.

gate-crashing a date, leaving staff members "flabbergasted".

Spooky singer Brocarde made headlines around the world when she married and divorced Edwardo, the ghost of a Victorian solider, but they divorced less than a year after tying the knot.

Rising star Brocarde has now chosen to enlist the help of the 'First Dates' restaurant to find her a new man, and this time a pulse is an essential requirement.

Rumours are already swirling about the haunting chaos on set during filming at The Botanist in Bath.

A source close to the show told BANG Showbiz: "The casting team were eager to snap up Brocarde to appear on 'First Dates' as she’s a star in the making and a totally fascinating character!

"The show were naturally aware of her ghost ex-husband, but we were all flabbergasted when he gatecrashed her date and cause chaos amongst her dinners!

"The show celebrates love in all forms, so they were excited to match Brocarde with a living and breathing date to see if they were a match made in heaven!"

The source remained tight-lipped about the success of Brocarde’s date, but revealed the episode that features the star, plus ghost, is set to air on Monday (24.02.25).

It comes after the songwriter and horror influencer visited the set of 'This Morning' on the morning of her wedding, on Halloween 2022, with her ghost husband Edwardo.

He caused quite a stir on set by scaring Holly Willoughby and stating that he wasn’t fond of Phillip Schofield.

The couple’s nuptials took place in the Asylum Chapel in London and were broadcast on an episode of 'Say Yes To The Dress'.

Sadly, Brocarde and Edwardo’s rocky relationship came to a turbulent end by means of exorcism.

Speaking previously about her supernatural relationship, Brocarde has described it as an "earth-shattering, life-changing moment".

Edwardo burst into her bedroom unannounced during lockdown and sent chills up and down her body, and then disappeared into the night, leaving her with the words “I love you” tingling in her ear.

The unique relationship has left Brocarde with the gift of mediumship, and she now views talking to spirits as a regular, natural occurrence, she travels the world visiting haunted locations and regularly interviews celebrities about their paranormal experiences.