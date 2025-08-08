JB Gill has hinted that a JLS bandmate has signed up for Strictly Come Dancing.

JB Gill has dropped a hint ahead of the new series

The 38-year-old pop star competed on the hit BBC show in 2024, and he's now hinted that another of his bandmates has signed up for the new series.

JB - who reached last year's Strictly final - told The Sun newspaper: "Without spoiling anything for anyone, I actually know a couple of the contestants who are going to be on it."

Asked if he was referring to his JLS bandmates or not, JB replied: "Well, I don’t think Oritse is doing it, and Marv would do it but he’d probably forget his routine by the time it got round to Saturday."

Marvin Humes and Oritse Williams have both been tipped to join the BBC show in recent weeks. And although JB refused to confirm or deny whether they will appear on Strictly, he has offered some advice to this year's contestants.

He shared: "I’d encourage people to have fun on the show as ultimately that’s what it’s all about. It is a competition, yes, but you’re learning a new skill and it helps not to take it too seriously.

"You’re never going to be a professional in the amount of time you’ve got to learn the style of routine and the dance. I had fun and I never ever imagined getting to the final, especially with all the challenges I had last year."

Meanwhile, JB recently ruled out doing I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

The pop star doesn't think he'd be suited to the ITV show, even though Marvin starred on the programme in 2023.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Summertime Ball, JB said: "I don't think it's for me.

"It's the snakes. Now you've heard it here first, if I do that show, the first thing they're [show bosses] going to do is they're going to put snakes and me in a coffin - and no, just no! I'm OK."