JB Gill has signed up for the 'Celebrity Apprentice'.

The JLS singer - who reached the final of 'Strictly Come Dancing' when he appeared on the show last year - will be facing up to Lord Alan Sugar as one of the famous faces featuring in a special spin-off to mark the BBC programme's 20th anniversary that is due to air later this year.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "JB certainly isn't afraid of a challenge, in fact he relishes one.

"And that was pretty obvious from his barnstorming performances on 'Strictly'.

"But at least he had a background in dancing and performing in front of big audiences thanks to being a member of a huge boyband.

"He doesn't quite have the same level of experience when it comes to running a business, but that only makes for more entertaining viewing, which is the whole point of the show."

Among the names said to be joining JB in the boardroom are DJ Angela Scanlon, former 'Apprentice' contestant Tom Skinner and ex-'EastEnders' actor Jake Wood.

However, the BBC are yet to announce the final line-up, which is expected to be made up of a dozen participants split between two teams of men and women.

JB reached the final of 'Strictly' despite having to change professional partners midway through the series as Amy Dowden pulled out due to injury and admits that he felt he was "at a disadvantage" at first as he had to build a new relationship with replacement Lauren Oakley.

The 38-year-old star said at the time: "Initially I felt like it was a disadvantage, to be honest, because, you know, I was very used to dancing and working with Amy.

"By definition, working with anybody else would have been different, Lauren or any other pro, so coming in and having to then work with Lauren, and to her style of teaching, the way she works, it's completely different."