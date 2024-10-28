JB Gill has thanked fans for their well-wishes after Amy Dowden collapsed at 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

JB Gill is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Amy Dowden

The 37-year-old pop star is currently taking part in the BBC Latin and ballroom show with professional dancer Amy - who was forced to take time out of the series last year as she fought breast cancer - but had to do film the results show alone after an ambulance was called for his co-star.

He wrote on Instagram: "On behalf of both @amy_dowden and I, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone for voting for us and wishing us well. We absolutely loved our performance on Saturday night and are SO grateful to be through to another week on @bbcstrictly Thank you, thank you, thank you for your support."

His comments come just hours after a representative for the 'Lorraine' star - who was given the all-clear from cancer in February - claimed that the star had just begun to "feel unwell" at the studio and requested privacy on her behalf.

The rep said: "Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution. She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern. We request Amy's privacy in matters of health is kindly respected."

It was also claimed that Amy had been left in "huge distress" at the time and the only thing they could do was to rush her to hospital.

A source told The Sun: "Amy was obviously in huge distress. Everyone around her was equally upset because they felt so helpless. JB had to be given a hug. Even the medic who first attended to Amy needed support and consolation. The only thing they could do was try to get her to hospital as quickly and safely as possible."