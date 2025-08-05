Mo Gilligan has shared the first footage of his baby son.

Mo Gilligan has shared the first footage of his baby son

The 37-year-old TV comedian, best known for fronting The Lateish Show and appearing on The Masked Singer, posted a black-and-white clip of himself playing Connect 4 in a garden with his seven-month-old son Rudy, with the toddler’s face obscured by a heart emoji to protect his identity.

Mo accompanied the clip with Drake’s 2018 track Emotionless, which includes the lyrics: “The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call.”

Rudy was born in January 2024 to Mo and model Selina Christoforou, 35, following what sources have described as a short-lived friendship between the two.

The pair were not in a relationship at the time of the pregnancy, and Mo did not publicly announce the birth.

A source close to the situation told The Sun: “Mo met Selina after messaging her on social media and they hung out casually for a few months.

“She found out she was pregnant in May 2023 and it was quite a shock for them both because they’d been fairly careful.

“But she wanted to have the baby, despite the fact they weren’t actually a couple.”

The insider continued: “She adores their son and Mo sees him semi-regularly. Now he’s about to become a dad for a second time and he’s over the moon.

“He has been with Taia for quite a long time now and he feels ready to settle down.”

Mo is currently in a relationship with 28-year-old model Taia Tulher, who is heavily pregnant with what will be the couple’s first child.

They have been together for nearly two years and live together in London.

Before this, Mo had a four-year relationship with actress Sophie Wise, which ended in late 2022. Following their split, he reportedly joined the celebrity dating app Raya.

The comedian rose to prominence through his Channel 4 series The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan, which ran from 2019 to 2023.

He also co-hosted The Big Narstie Show, and since 2020 has served as a panellist on ITV’s The Masked Singer alongside Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross.

Mo is also a familiar face on Celebrity Gogglebox.

In April, Mo opened up about his modest upbringing in Camberwell, South London, saying: “We didn’t have a lot but we didn’t know we didn’t have a lot.

“If we just had corned beef and rice, that was cool. If mum did a big shop, it’d be like, ‘Wow, we’ve got yogurts. There’s boxed apple juice in the fridge and we’ve got crisps.’

“Those are the things you looked forward to as a kid. We didn’t go on a single lavish holiday – maybe we’d go to Cardiff to see family.”