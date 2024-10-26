JB Gill says 'Strictly Come Dancing' is improving his marriage.

JB Gill's Strictly marriage bonus

The 37-year-old JLS star is getting in shape thanks to gruelling rehearsals with his professional dance partner Amy Dowden and his wife Chloe is extremely impressed.

He told The Sun newspaper: "The six-pack is incoming! I've definitely lost a lot of weight, and we've not even done half of the up-tempo numbers yet. So if I’m in here for the long haul, then, you know, the weight will ¬definitely be chipping off me.

"I think Chloe's loving it, too. The other day she said to me, 'Can you speak to Costume and get your arms out because your arms are looking good!' I'm not used to these compliments flying about.

"You know, I'm here for it. Now I'll have to listen to my wife and get the guns out — I need to keep her happy as well. Hopefully it’ll keep the viewers at home happy, too.”

While Chloe is impressed with her husband's new physique, she is jealous that she can't take part in the training too.

He said: "I think people underestimate just how physically good dancing is for our bodies.

“I think my wife is very jealous. She’s already said to me she’s so upset because I’ve been doing this and she’s not been able to do it too and reap the physical benefits!”

JB and Amy recently found themselves in the dance-off against Paul Merson and Karen Hauer but were saved by the judges.

JB said: "We got a score of 30, so it was hardly shabby, but of course it’s always disappointing.

“When you put so much work into training and work hard throughout the week, to not have the result you want and find yourself in the dance-off is disheartening.

“It’s not what you’re looking for, but the level of the competition this year is very high. You can see the standard is right up there, so it’s just one of those things.

“I felt like I’d done everything I could and then to know I was going up against Paul was heartbreaking.”