Gino D'Acampo was "furious" with Fred Sirieix over a badly timed toilet trip on their travel series.

Gino D'Acampo was 'furious' with Fred Sirieix

The two stars visited Austria and Croatia for their new ITV show 'Gino and Fred: Emission Impossible', and they had a falling out during a ferry trip on their travels.

As quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column, Fred recalled: "Gino did not sleep very well one day and he was very upset. He was in a bad mood.

"I know Gino. If he's in a bad mood I just say, 'Leave him alone. He's tired. He didn't sleep very well.' "

Fred popped to the bathroom "just before the ferry was supposed to dock", which left Gino in an awkward situation.

He added: "So I was late, and then Gino was in the car, but people were beeping because the car couldn't move - I had the keys!"

Gino was not amused, adding: "He went to the toilet and he left me there - no keys or anything. I'm on the roof going, 'It's not my fault.' "

'First Dates' star Fred understood that his chef friend needed to blow off some steam before he calmed down.

He said: "He was furious. He got on top of the car shouting, 'Fred, Fred, Fred'. After that, he felt better."

Fred and Gino previously delighted fans on their 'Road Trip' series with Gordon Ramsay, but their pal isn't part of 'Emission Impossible', which sees them trying to travel in a greener fashion.

They said in a joint statement: "We're thrilled to be upcycled by ITV for another action-packed adventure and can't wait to cook up some fantastic sustainable dishes whilst hopefully stirring up debate around these important issues.

"We might not come up with the recipe to save the planet but we hope to entertain, inform and inspire the audience to think about making changes in their own lives."

'Gino and Fred: Emission Impossible' starts on December 16 at 9pm on ITV1.