Giovanni Pernice is sure he will return to 'Strictly Come Dancing' next year.

The 34-year-old professional dancer was axed from the lineup of this year's competition when he was subject to a series of allegations of "vile abuse" from former dance partner Amanda Abbington, 50, and after the broadcaster upheld just six of the 17 complaints, he has reportedly assumed that he will be back on the dancefloor in 2025.

A source told The Daily Mirror newspaper: "Giovanni has not given up on appearing on the 'Strictly' stage. As far as he is concerned, he has been cleared and there is no reason why he couldn’t return. He has told his pals he is hoping to be back next year and is keen to speak to the BBC about it. He still feels very much part of the fold, and has a massive fan base who would no doubt welcome him back. But of course the final decision will be made by BBC bosses."

Giovanni apologised to 'Sherlock' star Amanda earlier this week after BBC bosses concluded a review into the Italian’s conduct, but in Amanda's first interview since the findings were published, Amanda suggested she was considering further legal action.

Amanda told Newsnight host Victoria Derbyshire she was “taking guidance from my lawyer on a day to day basis” when asked how she will proceed now the report’s findings have been released.

She added: “There’s a 30-page report that me and my lawyers are still digesting. There are still things in there that are unresolved.”

Meanwhile, head judge Shirley Ballas hopes "everyone can move on" from the 'Strictly Come Dancing' bullying scandal.

Commenting on the BBC's report at a book event on Tuesday (01.10.24), Shirley said: "I don't condone bullying I've been through it myself.

"So if things aren't right or need addressing, I feel for the person that wants them addressed. And I think that's a big, important part that everybody gets to say their thing. But now the investigation is over and everybody can move on."

She added: "The eight years I've been on the show, it's been great safeguarding. I've always felt taken care of when the bullying got really bad."

The BBC also issued Amanda with a formal apology and thanked her for "coming forward" with her concerns.

In a statement, the BBC said: "We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made.

"We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do."

The report found that some of the language used by Giovanni towards Amanda could be "belittling" and agreed with the 'Sherlock' actress that his feedback was, at times, "overly negative"and that he had used profanity during rehearsals.

The report noted after reviewing several hours of rehearsal footage as part of an official investigation that there were two moments of "inappropriate behaviour of sexual banter in the workplace", which were found to simply have been "made and received as jokes" between the pair.

Amanda's complaint that he sent her a video on WhatsApp which she deemed to be inappropriate was also not upheld.