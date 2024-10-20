Giovanni Pernice is expected to feature in the 'Strictly Come Dancing' anniversary special.

The Italian dancer left the programme ahead of the current series amid an investigation into his conduct following complains from former dance partner Amanda Abbington but just weeks after the probe upheld six of her complaints, the 34-year-old Latin expert is likely to make an appearance on an upcoming one-off programme.

The 'Strictly' 20th anniversary special will look back over the show's history and will include“iconic performances and familiar faces past and present”, with Giovanni's 2021 winning year with Rose Ayling-Ellis - who became the programme's first deaf contestant - likely to feature heavily.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Giovanni made history when he won with Rose so footage from their emotional silent performance is set to feature.”

The BBC declined to comment as to whether Giovanni will also appear in person for the show, rather than just in archive footage.

Fellow professional Graziano Di Prima is unlikely to appear after he was sacked in July amid allegations he had kicked his celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

A BBC spokesperson said: "Editorial decisions about what the final show will include haven’t been finalised yet.”

The broadcaster upheld just six of the 17 complaints made against Giovanni.

He apologised to Amanda after BBC bosses concluded a review into the Italian’s conduct, but in her first interview since the findings were published, the 'Sherlock' star suggested she was considering further legal action.

Amanda told Newsnight host Victoria Derbyshire she was “taking guidance from my lawyer on a day-to-day basis” when asked how she will proceed after the report’s findings were released.

She added: “There’s a 30-page report that me and my lawyers are still digesting. There are still things in there that are unresolved.”

And Giovanni - who still appears on the Italian version of 'Strictly' and is embarking on his own solo tour 'The Last Dance' next year - reportedly assumes that he will be back the show in 2025.

A source told The Daily Mirror newspaper: "Giovanni has not given up on appearing on the 'Strictly' stage. As far as he is concerned, he has been cleared and there is no reason why he couldn’t return. He has told his pals he is hoping to be back next year and is keen to speak to the BBC about it.

"He still feels very much part of the fold and has a massive fan base who would no doubt welcome him back. But of course, the final decision will be made by BBC bosses."