Giovanni Pernice's future on 'Strictly Come Dancing' remains unknown amid a report he has quit the show.

The BBC has insisted they are not yet ready to confirm the lineup of professional dancers returning for the 2024 series just yet in response to the claims.

In a statement issued to various outlets, a spokesperson said: "The professional dancers for 2024 will be announced in due course."

The 33-year-old choreographer has been mired in controversy since his partner for the 2023 series, Amanda Abbington, left the show, and Faye Tozer - Giovanni’s partner from the 2018 season - reportedly revealed his training is too “intense”, leading to the network wanting to discuss his future on the show.

A friend of the Italian star told The Sun: "Gio feels the scrutiny on him has become too much, and now is the time to make a fresh start.

"He wants to focus on other TV projects, and feels he’s achieved all he can on Strictly, having won the trophy back in 2021 and reaching the final an unprecedented four times."

They added: "He remains adamant he’s done nothing wrong other than being a hard taskmaster but knows his style of training isn’t to everyone’s liking — especially in this day and age. He has a lot of other exciting projects in the pipeline right now, and he’s just super-excited to get cracking on them. This, now, is his priority."

Reflecting on the situation with Amanda, Giovanni previously admitted it was “a shame” his partner chose to leave the competition.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror’s ‘Invite Only’ podcast, he said: “It’s a shame because, in my opinion, she could have gone all the way.”

Despite facing criticism for the way he allegedly treats his partners, the professional performer emphasised he wants to do his best for the contestants.

He explained: “I am a perfectionist, 100 per cent, but it comes from a perspective of caring. I think all of the professional dancers are in the same place.

“In every single part of the world, if you’re a professional dancer on one of these shows, you have to get these people looking the best they can on Saturday night.

“And if we have good scores at the end, I do look back and say, ‘I’ve done a great job’. But we all care about our partners, and we want that for them every single week – to look great on a Saturday.

“There’s no specific way that you are, or have to be with your celebrity. You make the most of their strengths so the only thing that’s constant is the fact that you have to do a show on Saturday night.”