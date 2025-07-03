Anita Dobson wishes people embraced their natural looks instead of getting cosmetic surgery.

The 76-year-old actress made a lifetime vow to never go under the knife to change her appearance by having Botox - which temporarily smooths out facial wrinkles - or fillers.

Anita - who is married to Queen guitarist Sir Brian May, 77 - said in the new issue of Heat magazine: "I'm not one of these people who's ever going to have any cosmetic surgery.

"I'm an actress, I'm not a model. What you're given, is what you're given and you should try to work with it."

The acting legend burst into the spotlight after EastEnders bosses cast her as Angie Watts - the original landlady of the hit BBC soap's fictional boozer, The Queen Victoria pub - in 1985.

Recalling life before and after being in Walford, Anita said: "Getting EastEnders was a big one.

"I was getting paid well and suddenly ended up on the front page of every newspaper."

Anita even got teased by the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury about being the front-page star.

She shared: "I used to sit around Freddie Mercury's house and he'd open the papers and tease me saying, 'Who's on the front page again today?'"

The actress - who plays Mrs. Flood in Doctor Who - also said moving in with and getting married to Brian trumps everything in her illustrious career.

Anita - who was first introduced to the Queen guitarist at a film screening back in 1986 when Brian was still with his first wife Christine Mullen, and got hitched in 2000 - said: "There's been a lot of pivotal moments in my life.

"When Brian asked me to live with him and when we got married."

In June, it was announced that the Generation Z star has been named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in King Charles' Birthday Honours List.

And Anita said her OBE, her relationship with Brian and EastEnders - which she returned to in February for the soap's 40th anniversary episode, where Angie appeared as a ghostly vision to her daughter Sharon (Letitia Dean), urging her to fight to survive as she was trapped under rubble after an explosion at the Queen Vic - has made everything in her life worthwhile.

She said: "Oh, and when I was told I was getting an OBE! For all the hard stuff I've gone through, these are the moments where I think it was all worth it.

"I feel so lucky."