Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey will be appearing on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 36-year-old athlete - who competes as Nitro on the BBC sports competition series - has been confirmed as the first celebrity competing on the Latin and ballroom show.

Harry appeared live in the Newsround studio disguised as “world-famous choreographer Nicky Trott”, there to talk about his recent work on a scientific study into the benefits of dancing every day. His disguise was not enough to fool Newsround presenter Jenny Lawrence though, who quickly rumbled who she was really talking to. Harry then gave the real reason he was there: to tell the world he’s taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Harry said: “After the Christmas Special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice! I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got. I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track."

As a sprinter he has competed at the highest level in the UK since his youth, becoming the first athlete to win gold medals at both 100 and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships, and winning the 2005 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award aged 17. Harry has gone on to win gold in the 4x100m relay at the European Championships and at the Commonwealth Games. He has competed in two Olympic games and is a three-time European Champion and two-time Commonwealth Champion.

In 2023 Harry was unveiled as Nitro in the hit BBC series Gladiators, and he took part in last year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special partnered with Nancy Xu.

The next three celebrity contestants joining the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing will be announced live on The One Show tonight at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.