Glenn Close will take the lead in new Channel 4 drama Maud.

Glenn Close will take the lead in new Channel 4 drama Maud.

The 77-year-old Fatal Attraction actress is set to play a woman described as “hilariously brusque, cantankerous and ruthless” – and also a killer – in the upcoming series.

Written by 57-year-old Nina Raine and Moses Raine, 41, the upcoming show is being produced by Playground for Sony Pictures Television and is adapted from Swedish crime writer Helene Tursten’s collections An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good and An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed.

Glenn will star as Maud Oldcastle, a woman breaking away from a life spent caring for her sister to pursue a long-delayed second act – one that soon draws the attention of a suspicious detective in a society that prizes youth.

Glenn was quoted by Variety saying: “I am honored to be working with Channel 4, Sony and Playground to bring this highly original series to life.

“Nina and Moses Raine are deliciously brilliant writers and Maud Oldcastle is not like any character I have played before. I am thrilled to be a part of such a stellar team.”

Gwawr Lloyd, acting head of drama at Channel 4, said: “‘Maud’ is a deliciously dark and daring drama and the amazing Glenn Close will bring a thrilling complexity to the role.

“We’re delighted to be working with Nina, Moses, Playground and Sony Pictures Television to bring this unique character to life and we can’t wait for audiences to meet Maud Oldcastle.”

The series was commissioned by Gwawr Lloyd and Channel 4 drama commissioning editor Rebecca Holdsworth.

Executive producers are 56-year-old Scott Huff and Colin Callender, 71, for Playground, with Glenn, Nina and Moses also serving as executive producers.

The series’ producer is Morenike Williams.

Scott said: “Maud is precisely the kind of bold, character-focused drama we’re passionate about creating.

“Having the extraordinary Glenn Close join us to embody this remarkable character is a dream come true.

“Nina and Moses Raine have written a distinctive crime drama that explores modern themes with razor-sharp wit and insight.

“Channel 4’s commitment to bold storytelling makes them the ideal partner for this series, and we’re grateful to Gwawr Lloyd and Rebecca Holdsworth for their support.

“We’re equally thrilled to partner with Sony, whose backing and commitment have been pivotal in bringing this series to life.”

Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Colin and Scott at Playground, along with their exceptional team, and Channel 4, known for their innovative programming.

“Maud is a series that perfectly depicts our commitment to distinctive and character-driven storytelling. Glenn Close’s unparalleled talent brings extraordinary depth to this complex and captivating character, while Nina and Moses have crafted a wickedly intelligent script that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Filming for Maud – which is the show’s working title – is scheduled to take place in London later this year.