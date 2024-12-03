Gloria Hunniford has decked her house like "Blackpool Illuminations" to cope with her first Christmas without Stephen Way.

Gloria Hunniford and her late husband Stephen Way

The 'Loose Women' panellist took a break after her husband of over 20 years died aged 85 in August following a lengthy illness, and she has now admitted her festive decorations is giving her a "sense of cheer" despite the heartbreak.

She told Best magazine: "My house is already like Blackpool Illuminations. There is a gardener at Hever Castle called Michael, who came round to help me. It's all done and up.

"I'm glad that I did it. I'm the first in the road to do it."

The 84-year-old star admitted going big on the holidays goes back to 2004 when her daughter and former 'Blue Peter' presenter Caron Keating died aged 41 from breast cancer.

The 'Rip Off Britain' star said she had "six trees" at one point.

Her son Michael Keating has organised "three days of celebrating" and Caron's children - Gabriel and Charlie - will be with their grandmother.

She reflected: "Thirty Christmases with Stevie.

"He always stayed with me. You can imagine what a difference it will be but my son Michael has organised three days of celebrating, and both of Caron's boys will be with me - when a door closes, a window opens. I saw them being born. Caron asked me - that is very special."

Just 10 days after her husband passed away, Charlie, 29, got married, which she described as a "joyous" experience.

Gloria explained: "I was determined it would be a joyous day. I loved that day, so that is a lesson. I must remember I can go to events and be happy."

The businessman and the broadcaster got married in 1998, and she previously said Stephen's passing had left "the most enormous void" in her and his family's lives.

She said: "Stephen was a gentleman and a giant of a man, who will leave the most enormous void not only in my life but our entire family.

"He was an incredibly kind, generous, and caring man, with a delightfully quirky sense of humour, which remained till the end.

"We had a tremendously happy 25-year marriage and did so many beautiful and exciting things together that I will always cherish.

"It's a great shock and words cannot express my sadness at this time.

"A bright shining light has dimmed, and he shall be missed at every turn."