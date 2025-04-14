Gloria Hunniford had to quit 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer' after suffering a "terrible fall".

The 85-year-old star was absent from the final segment of Sunday's (13.04.25) episode of the Channel 4 show and has revealed that she was hospitalised after taking a nasty tumble backstage.

Gloria told The Daily Mirror: "I had a terrible fall at the end of the programme, so I never got to finish it.

"I thought my dice cake looked pretty good! For me, it looked amazing, considering I'd never baked before.

"And the theme was inspired by my dad, it was my mother's recipe, which I really liked. I practiced it at home, and gave it to my son for his birthday, so it really tied in with the family theme. I don't think I would have won, but I was really pleased with it."

Gloria also shared details about her absence in an Instagram post, where she discussed how the programme was so important to her as she lost her daughter Caron Keating to breast cancer in 2004 and was also grieving following the passing of her husband Stephen Way last year.

The 'Loose Women' panellist said: "Hi everybody, I just wanted to say how much I really, really enjoyed being on 'Bake Off'. It was fun, it was interesting meeting Paul (Hollywood), it was a great experience – and having not baked before, it actually taught me quite a lot.

"It was a real shame that I missed being there for the showstopper because, unfortunately, I had a fall and ended up in hospital for some screening – but I was fine."

Gloria added: "And I wanted to say as well that I am a great, great supporter not only of the programme, which I adore, but also of Stand Up To Cancer because not only, sadly, did I lose my gorgeous daughter to cancer but last year, very sadly as well, I lost my husband Stephen.

"So cancer is very foremost in our family in terms of support. And I think that the programme, and what it does through the programme, is absolutely brilliant."