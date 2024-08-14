Gloria Hunniford's husband Stephen Way has died at the age of 85.

Gloria Hunniford had been married to Stephen Way since 1998

The 84-year-old broadcaster had been married to hairdresser Stephen since 1998 but the family confirmed on Wednesday (14.08.24) that he had passed away following a long illness.

A statement read: "It is with huge sadness and very heavy hearts that we share the passing of Stephen Way, Gloria’s beloved husband, who lost his battle yesterday afternoon.

"Stephen had been heroically fighting his illness… but always with great tenacity and a positive spirit."

The 'Loose Women' star also paid tribute to her husband as she remembered him as an "incredibly kind, generous man" and noted that she will "always cherish" the 25 years she got to spend with him.

She said: "Stephen was a gentleman and a giant of a man, who will leave the most enormous void not only in my life but our entire family.

"He was an incredibly kind, generous, and caring man with a delightfully quirky sense of humour which remained till the end.

"We had a tremendously happy 25-year marriage and did so many beautiful and exciting things together that I will always cherish.”

Gloria was initially married to Don Keating and had Caron - who died in 20024 at the age of 41 following a battle with cancer - with him as well as sons Paul and Michael.

The 'Rip Off Britain' host divorced Don in 1992 and he passed away in 1997 at the age of 62.

Last year, Gloria and Stephen celebrated their silver wedding anniversary and the couple returned to Kent castle, where they tied the knot, to mark the occasion.

At the time, she told Hello! Magazine: "I can remember walking into the church, filled with family and friends, and the candles all lit – it was wonderful. We’ve often said we would love to live it all over again.

"Of course, there is physical attraction, but our relationship is full of kindness and humour. We enjoy talking to each other. Talk, talk, talk – that is a wonderful thing."