Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse revealed the experts tell their celebrity partners to not listen to the judges.

The two-time Glitterball trophy winner said the ultimate goal is to ensure that the stars are progressing in their training with their professional partners and ignoring what Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse - Oti's sister - Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke say on the panel.

Chatting to comedian Mo Gilligan on a recent episode of his Beginning Middle End podcast, Oti, 34, said: "With the judges, I know a lot of the professionals say, 'We're listening, but we're not taking it in.'

"The goal is not what the judges think, the goal is what the celebs think."

The Dancing on Ice judge also said the recipe for success on Strictly is for the professionals and their celebrity partners to stay focused on improving their routines each week.

She added: "You really care about your partners and want to protect them, so I'm like, 'Look [the judges] are going to have their opinion, I just need you to focus on our journey.'"

Oti - who left the show in 2022 after seven years - recently dropped a hint that she could return to Strictly Come Dancing in the future.

Speaking in the June issue of Prima magazine, she said: "When I look back on Strictly, I think the whole seven-year journey was amazing. I still work on the show. I still do choreography, I’m still talking to the producers.

"I say that the show brought me everything, like me sitting here today, and the relationship still very much continues.

"There were ups, there were downs; if you can imagine being the first Black anything, anywhere, there will always be ups and downs.

"Everyone asks me [if I’d return to Strictly]. I think right now, with a daughter and everything I’m doing, I’m quite busy, and I’m happy with what I’m doing at the minute. But never say never.

"The doors are always open, which is really, really nice. Aljaž [Škorjanec] went back and he’s doing really well.

"I went back to choreograph with him and he’s just in a different space.

"He’s absolutely sensational. So, you never know.”