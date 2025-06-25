Sherlock creator Mark Gatiss has dismissed the prospect of the show making a return.

Mark Gatiss says Sherlock is unlikely to return

The acclaimed BBC drama aired between 2010 and 2017 and featured Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Dr. John Watson but Gatiss - who co-created the programme with Steven Moffat - has poured cold water on the possibility of more episodes.

Speaking at the Italian Global Series Festival, he said: "Going back is often very difficult."

The League of Gentlemen star claims that a new season of Sherlock has never materialised because both lead actors were keen to move on from the show.

Quizzed on why more episodes weren't made, Gatiss said: "Because Benedict and Martin didn't want to do anymore."

Benedict confessed earlier this year that he would only be tempted by a return to Sherlock if the programme was "better than it ever was" before.

He told Variety: "It would take it to be better than it ever was. You leave them or yourselves wanting more. There's always that itch to scratch, but I think it would have to be the superlative version of what we've already achieved."

Cumberbatch recalled explaining that he didn't intend to play Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's sleuth forever at a fan event in Australia when the series first became popular.

The 48-year-old actor said: "I went, 'Guys I know you really like Sherlock, but if you're with me, I'm not always going to do the same thing.'

"I'm not going to always be the Benedict that you expect. You might not like some of the stuff I do. I may be cute and cuddly to you at times, or ugly and untouchable. But I want to stretch myself and surprise myself and surprise you."

However, Sherlock producer Sue Vertue claimed last year that there was a "future" for the series if the cast could be persuaded to return.

She told Deadline: "We love that show and there is a future for it. One day. Maybe. If everyone wants to do it."

Vertue added: "I've still got the set in storage somewhere, which is probably rotten, to be honest with you. It's just getting everybody aligned, it's getting the actors to want to do it."