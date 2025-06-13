Lee Mack "harassed" Noel Gallagher about a cameo on Not Going Out.

The 56-year-old comedian - who has written and starred in the sitcom since 2006 - failed to get tickets to the upcoming Oasis reunion concert in real life and decided to channel it into an episode of the upcoming 14th series, but couldn't convince one of the Wonderwall brothers to make a guest appearance.

Speaking on BBC's The One Show, he said: "Like everybody else, I was queuing for hours online so I ended up thinking 'Well, I haven't got tickets but I'll write a show about it.'

"I thought it would be great if Noel Gallagher turned up. And the last time I was on The One Show, I was on with Noel Gallagher. "And as far as I'm concerned, meeting someone for five minutes, we're now friends. So I harassed him, texted him, got his number, and asked him to be on the show.

"He never contacted me."

Meanwhile, the 1 Percent Club host has been a regular face on British television for decades now, but revealed that before he went into entertainment, he harboured a desire to ride horses, although that quickly subsided once he realised how "terrifying" it could be.

He said: "My first job was...I wanted to be a jockey. On horses, yes. I was at the stables of Red

Rum in my hometown, Ginger McCain's. But I'd never ridden and I thought, 'How hard can it be?' It turns out - very hard.

"I used to be quite small, and also National Hunt jockies are a bit taller but definitely not as heavy, shall we say? It was terrifying.

"The second I sat on a horse I thought 'This is not for me...' It's really one of the hardest sports, I think in terms of the bravery."

Lee also worked as a disc jockey before he found fame and joked that it was all "proper cheesy stuff" that he would tour round to various events in years gone by.

He said: "I was a disc jockey, a mobile DJ at one point. It was proper cheesy stuff. If you had a bar mitzvah or a wedding in the 1990s, I probably did it!"