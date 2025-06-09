Gogglebox's Malone family have announced the death of their pet Rottweiler Bobby.

The Malone family's dog Bobby had died / Credit: Instagram

Tom Snr., Julie and Shaun - who joined the hit Channel 4 show in 2014 for its fourth series - regularly sat on their red sofa with their pooches as they reacted to some of the biggest TV shows and films for the programme, and they are "heartbroken" that their "beautiful" and "protective" dog Bobby has passed away.

The family shared a sweet picture carousel - which featured Bobby donning a suit-and-bow-tie bandana, and as a puppy at Christmas time - on their joint Instagram to pay tribute to him.

Captioning the post, they wrote: "Today we said goodbye to our beautiful protective Bobby, he spent his last day doing what he loved, watching over the grandchildren playing in the garden.

"We are heartbroken. RIP our beautiful Big Bob xx."

Their fellow Gogglebox stars were quick to express their condolences.

Ellie Warner said: "So sorry to hear about Bobby. Run free over the rainbow bridge xxx."

Her sister Izzi Warner wrote: "Sending you all lots of love."

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley penned: "Heartbreaking for you. Sending love to you all. RIP Bobby xx."

Bobby's death comes after the Malones lost their other Rottweiler Dave in 2023.

Posting on Instagram at the time, they wrote: "RIP Dave xxx. There are no words to describe you, or how much you meant to us.

"This was you on Sunday waiting for your Dad to come back and he had only gone out to the car x We are all going to miss you so much."

In 2022, their Rotweiler Lucy died, and their other dog Frank passed away in 2018.

However, the Malones did welcome a new Rottweiler called Tilly in 2022.

In February, Gogglebox's Siddiqui family announced their cat Rufus has died at the age of 15 on their joint Instagram account.

Captioning a photo carousel of the feline, brothers Raza, Umar and Baasit, and their dad, Sid wrote: "Goodnight our beautiful boy Rufus, 15 and a half years wasn’t long enough, you were and always will be a big part of our lives.

"The most chilled, cuddly and beautiful boy who made us a family right back at the beginning. Lots of memories that we will never forget and we are truly grateful to have known and loved you. Sleep tight our handsome boy."