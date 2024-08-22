Gordan Ramsay's wife uses Jamie Oliver’s recipes.

Gordan Ramsay's wife Tana Ramsay uses Jamie Oliver’s recipes

The 57-year-old celebrity chef admitted it is "hard" to see his significant other Tana Ramsay use his long-time rival's recipes.

Gordon made the admission to his wife’s friend Angela Harnett, 55, and Nick Grimshaw, 40, on their podcast ‘Dish’, after Angela spoke about being at the Ramsay residence, by saying: “If you see Tana when I’ve been round for supper, she’s so relaxed. But why should she switch?

“She’s got five (sic) kids and she’s got him hanging around trying to interfere and she’s just out and she just cooks something everyone wants to eat, like a great lasagne or a brilliant shepherd’s pie. She’s amazing."

Gordon - who has children Megan, 26, Holly, 24, Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, Oscar, five, and Jesse, nine months, with Tana - then interrupted, saying: “Yeah and they’re all Jamie Oliver recipes. Do you have any idea how hard that is for me?”

The pair’s feud began when Jamie took exception to the ex ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ host's comments about journalist Tracey Grimshaw.

After offering an apology to Tracey, he dubbed the ‘Naked Chef’ cookbook author a “one pot wonder”.

In retaliation, Jamie - who has kids Poppy, 22, Daisy, 19, Petal,15, Buddy, 15, 13, and River, eight, with his wife Jools, 49 - poked fun at Gordon for “having Botox”, before saying: “If I was to choose between Gordon Ramsay’s cookbook or Tana Ramsay’s, it would be Tana’s every time.

“In my opinion, her books are a damn sight better than his.”

However, Gordon has since dubbed Jamie a “great guy”, and admitted he called Jamie after his restaurant chain collapsed in 2019.

He said: “Bottom line is, he’s a great guy and a great chef and it was sad to see him disappear overnight but we had a drink and it was a tough time.”