Gordon Ramsay diagnosed with skin cancer

The 58-year-old celebrity chef revealed surgeons have removed Basal Cell Carcinoma – a type of skin cancer that most often develops on areas of skin exposed to the sun and which is highly treatable when found early – from just below his ear.

He shared pictures of his bandaged face on Instagram and wrote: “Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you ! Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend. I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund.”

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common type of skin cancer, which develops in the top layer of the skin. It usually grows slowly, and rarely spreads to other parts of the body.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Gordon is set to return to UK screens with his Hell’s Kitchen show and he has trademarked the Hell’s Kitchen name in the UK in order to open a number of restaurants.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s TV Biz column: “Fans of the show will be doubly thrilled by the prospect of the competition coming back and being able to dine in a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant over here.

“Business-savvy Gordon has watched as the popularity of Hell’s Kitchen in the US has helped bring in thousands of customers to his restaurants.

“The programme is broadcast in more than 100 countries around the world so between tourists visiting Britain and developing a whole new audience for the telly contest in the UK, it’s an incredibly smart move on his part.”