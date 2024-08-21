Gordon Ramsay is reportedly set to lift the lid on his life in a new Netflix documentary.

Gordon Ramsay is reportedly filming a new Netflix documentary

The 57-year-old TV chef is said to be following in the footsteps of David Beckham and Robbie Williams by teaming up with the streaming giant to film him behind-the-scenes as he prepares to launch a new restaurant in London next year.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Gordon isn’t exactly a shy and retiring type so this will be a no-holds-barred, warts ’n’ all series.

"You can expect more than the odd swear word, but essentially cameras will trail him in and out of the kitchen ahead of his latest restaurant launch early next year.

"His wife, Tana, and the kids are expected to make cameos. People will get to see a whole new side to Gordon."

The documentary is believed to have been given the provisional title 'Being Gordon'.

David Beckham previously appeared in a self-titled Netflix documentary alongside his wife Victoria which told the story of his rise to fame and his football career while pop star Robbie Williams also filmed a tell-all look at his life in pop music and his battles with mental health issues.

However, Gordon's project will reportedly focus on his race to open the new restaurant to provide "high drama kitchen content".

The insider added: "In the wake of the success of huge chef-based shows like Disney’s 'The Bear' and the BBC’s 'Boiling Point', Netflix realise there’s a real appetite for high stakes, high drama kitchen content right now."

The newspaper reports an official announcement about the project is due next month.