Gorka Marquez says he and Gemma Atkinson will get married when "both the kids can walk down the aisle and be a part of the day".

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

The 34-year-old professional ballroom dancer and his 40-year-old actress fiancée - who met on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 - have delayed their wedding multiple times since getting engaged in 2021, once because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also because the birth of their two children, daughter Mia, five, and son Thiago, two.

Gorka has now stated that they will tie the knot when both their son and daughter can be part of the nuptials.

Speaking to the new issue of Heat magazine, he said: "We're going to get married, but we are happy how we are.

"We have two children, so it doesn't matter if we sign a document or not.

"We wanted to get married, but then we had Mia and then COVID happened.

"After that, we got pregnant with Thiago, and Gemma didn't want to get married pregnant.

"Then after the pregnancy, she wanted to get in shape.

"But once Thiago is old enough, both the kids can walk down the aisle and be a part of the day."

Gemma recently hinted she and Gorka could tie the knot in 2026.

During a Q+A session with her Instagram followers one fan asked, "Will you be getting married soon?", to which the former Emmerdale actress replied: "Possibly next year... We've been back and forth about registry offices/going to Spain.

"None of us want a big fuss or lots of guests so we may just go and do it with just family and come back and have a huge party!

"I've never wanted a big white wedding. More than happy with a lovely small one. We feel married anyway."

Due to them having a family, Gorka has said he and Gemma are already married "in our heads".

Gorka said on social media: "In our heads, we’re married already. Marriage these days doesn’t have as much value, it’s not like the old days. I think the value is in the compromise with one another."

And Gorka has said he and Gemma make a great partnership - especially when it comes to looking after their children whilst one of them is away for work.

The dancer added: "The good thing about Gemma and I is that we’re a great team.

"For example, she just had a weekend away with her friends because they got it for her 40th birthday. So I stayed with the children, and I absolutely loved it.

"She was like, ‘Are you going to miss me?’, but I actually had the best time, just me and the kids.

"We had picnics, we went to the park. Saturday night, we ordered takeaway pizzas and made a picnic in the living room watching a movie.

"It was fantastic."