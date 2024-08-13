Maya Jama could never be a contestant on 'Love Island'.

Maya Jama would never be a Love Island contestant

The 29-year-old star has presented the ITV2 reality show since 2023 but explained that she would never have the confidence to "strut out of the house in a bikini" in the way the female islanders do.

In an interview with OK! magazine, Maya said: "I would not be able to, at any age, strut out of the house in a bikini in front of men that are judging me based on just one sentence and what I look like.

"The confidence of the people that go on! They've got a different kind of juice."

Maya celebrates her 30th birthday on Wednesday (14.08.24) and explained that she is looking for new challenges after achieving many of her dreams at a young age.

She said: "I feel like I need to set new goals because I have been so fortunate that all my childhood goals have been achieved now before I am 30.

"(This) is another milestone, but focus on your job first then plan the party after!"

Maya discussed her approach to exercise and described how she does so to build energy to sustain her busy lifestyle and preserve her mental well-being.

She said: "I just want to have as much energy as I can. While I'm quite hyperactive and move around a lot in the day, without even going to the gym, being strong has always been my goal."

The former BBC Radio 1 host added: "I just think (working out) helps your mental health so much anyway – there's a difference in how I feel if I go out and do some exercise versus just staying in bed all day."