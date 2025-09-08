Grace Dent and Anna Haugh are the new MasterChef judges.

Grace Dent has joined the BBC show

The 51-year-old restaurant critic and Anna, 44, have been confirmed by the BBC as the new judges for the forthcoming series of MasterChef.

Grace - who has been a regular guest critic on MasterChef over the years - said in a statement: "I’m over the moon to be coming back to the MasterChef kitchen and unearthing what culinary skills people have been cooking up behind closed doors.

"It’s a joy to be working with Anna, who brings all her incredible experience to the table. I am in for such a treat with this series, I can’t wait to get started."

Anna is also thrilled to have joined the show for the upcoming series.

The chef - who was a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2022 - explained: "I’m delighted to be back on MasterChef and judging alongside the wonderful Grace Dent, whose writing and wit I’ve admired for years.

"MasterChef has long inspired and resonated with cooks in home kitchens and of course in my industry. I can’t wait to get into the studio for what will be a great competition."

Grace and Anna have joined the hit TV show after Gregg Wallace and John Torode, the previous hosts of MasterChef, were both sacked by the BBC earlier this year.

And MasterChef executive editor, David Ambler, is now looking forward to working with Grace and Anna.

He said: "A big welcome to Grace and Anna to the MasterChef judging team. Both are enormously respected in the hospitality industry and we can’t wait for them to uncover some more great cooking talent - from home kitchens across the country."

Meanwhile, Kalpna Patel-Knight, the head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, claims that Grace and Anna's "culinary credentials" are "second to none".

Kalpna explained: "Grace and Anna are already part of the MasterChef family and together have culinary credentials that are second to none.

"Both viewers watching the series and the amateur cooks taking part can be assured that in the search for the next MasterChef UK Champion, Grace and Anna know exactly what is needed in order to rise to the top!"